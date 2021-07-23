10 years ago today: Singer Amy Winehouse was found dead in London

How time flies.
Friday marks 10 years since the iconic British pop singer Amy Winehouse was found dead in her London home from accidental alcohol poisoning.
She was 27 years old.
The news was as shocking as it was sad.
The English songstress, known for her deep, expressive contralto voice that spanned numerous musical genres, including soul, R&B and jazz, died three days after her last public performance at Camden’s Roundhouse in Chalk Farm, London.
Her final recording was a duet with American singer Tony Bennett for his album, Duets II, which was released later that same year.
Her second studio album “Back to Black” won five Grammy awards in 2008, including Record of the Year.
Many compared her voice to the soul singers of the 1960s, who served as her earliest musical influences.
Behind the music, however, Winehouse struggled with substance abuse, coupled with personal problems including self-harm, depression, and eating disorders.
One of her most popular songs “Rehab” addressed her constant battle with drugs and alcohol.
In her catchy tune “Addicted” she sings about her dislike of having to share her stash of marijuana.
Many compared Winehouse to Janis Joplin, another electrifying singer who died in 1970 from a heroin overdose, also at age 27.
Despite her issues, Winehouse regularly donated to children’s charities.
Amy Jade Winehouse was born on September 14, 1983 in Enfield, London, England. She was raised Jewish, although she never considered herself religious.
As a performer, Winehouse wore sultry red lipstick, thick eyebrows and heavy black eyeliner. Her songs and style left an indelible mark on popular culture. She still has millions of fans around the world.
Credit: Matt Dunham
She once ranked 26th on VH1′s list of the 100 Greatest Women in Music.
Today she has a wax sculpture at Madame Tussauds in London, which was put on display in 2008. There’s also a bronze statue of Winehouse in Camden Town, London, which was unveiled in September 2014.
Credit: Alberto Pezzali