Women’s Resource Center combats rising domestic violence rates amid pandemic

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 30% of women in Georgia between the ages of 14 and 44 have been assaulted by an intimate partner at least once and more than 100 Georgians are killed each year in domestic violence homicides.

“Our work is important because we are saving lives,” said Harris. “Our mission is still the same – to create a society in which domestic violence no longer exists – and it is more important to us and to our community than ever.”

Who’s helping?

Women’s Resource Center

Services: A domestic violence safe house, a 24-hour hotline, legal advocacy, support groups, prevention programming for children, a summer camp and more.

Where supplies have gone: WRC serves families impacted by domestic violence from the greater Atlanta area.

Where to donate: Visit www.wrcdv.org to make financial donations or donate items from WRC’s wishlists.

How to get help: Anyone experiencing domestic violence or concerned that a friend or family member might be experiencing domestic violence can call our 24-hour hotline at 404-688-9436.

