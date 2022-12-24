Women have fun giving back

What they do is focus their philanthropic energies on a variety of causes. Since launching, the group has amassed about 400,000 volunteer hours making holiday baskets for homeless men, cooking and delivering Thanksgiving meals, hosting pizza parties and writing encouraging notes to groups working with sex trafficked women.

“Something is going on every other day,” said Pitts. “It might be donating pizzas to a local fire station or leaving a kind note on a neighbor’s porch. We’ve collected yarn for a nonprofit in Colorado that has people making baby blankets. We’ve printed coloring sheets for children. The calendar stays full because doing these things makes us feel good, too. When you give to others, you’re the one being blessed. And when you’re doing something elbow-to-elbow, you build great connections and become a family.”

Members, who hail from across the metro area and range in age from late 30s to 70, also work with groups that Pitts built relationships with over the years, including the Salvation Army, where the team turned out earlier this month to sort toys for the Angel Tree program that provides toys for needy children. In the new year, Pitts has plans for the group to adopt a mobile cancer trailer and decorate apartments for women moving out of shelters and into their own homes.

“If you talk to anybody about me, they’ll tell you I’m very creative,” said Pitts. “I’m always thinking of unique ways to give back. It’s one thing pack food or sort toys, but how about a towel drive or sponsoring a mobile shower for the homeless? I love bringing people together to share the energy, and you have to make it fun.”

Pitts said the idea for 518 Social also grew from a bit of stark reality. “Well, we’ve aged out of the nightclubs. What are we going to do now?”

