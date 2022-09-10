Unprotected foods, roaches lowers score at Midtown Diner

Midtown Diner, a 24-hour restaurant near the Fox Theatre, was not careful with food safety and failed a recent routine health inspection.
Various foods were uncovered in storage units, leaving items unprotected from contamination. For example, a ham and ready-to-eat cakes were uncovered inside a walk-in cooler.
Other items in coolers were not at safe temperatures. As a result, raw beef, fried chicken, raw chicken, and fried chicken were discarded.
Several live roaches were in the diner, and there was a big hole in the main kitchen wall. The inspector said wall holes serve as harborage for pests and rodents.
Among other violations, a slimy, mold-like build-up was on the chute of the soda dispenser at the bar. In addition, the can opener was not cleaned or sanitized.
Food items prepped onsite and stored were not date-marked for disposal, and food containers and bottles were not labeled.
Midtown Diner, 620 Peachtree St., Atlanta, scored a 50/U and will be re-inspected. The diner’s previous score was 87/B, earned in 2020.
About the Author