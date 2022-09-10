ajc logo
X

Unprotected foods, roaches lowers score at Midtown Diner

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
45 minutes ago

Midtown Diner, a 24-hour restaurant near the Fox Theatre, was not careful with food safety and failed a recent routine health inspection.

Various foods were uncovered in storage units, leaving items unprotected from contamination. For example, a ham and ready-to-eat cakes were uncovered inside a walk-in cooler.

Other items in coolers were not at safe temperatures. As a result, raw beef, fried chicken, raw chicken, and fried chicken were discarded.

Several live roaches were in the diner, and there was a big hole in the main kitchen wall. The inspector said wall holes serve as harborage for pests and rodents.

Among other violations, a slimy, mold-like build-up was on the chute of the soda dispenser at the bar. In addition, the can opener was not cleaned or sanitized.

Food items prepped onsite and stored were not date-marked for disposal, and food containers and bottles were not labeled.

Midtown Diner, 620 Peachtree St., Atlanta, scored a 50/U and will be re-inspected. The diner’s previous score was 87/B, earned in 2020.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is slated to close Nov. 1.

What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution22h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’
18h ago
Atlanta Public Schools police officers participate in an active shooter training drill at the former Towns Elementary School in Atlanta on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia schools: More guns, more shootings, more security measures
FILE - In this file photo dated May 1977, U.S. President Jimmy Carter, right, and Queen Elizabeth II stand with French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing, at Buckingham Palace in London. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Anonymous

How Jimmy Carter is remembering Queen Elizabeth
3h ago
FILE - In this file photo dated May 1977, U.S. President Jimmy Carter, right, and Queen Elizabeth II stand with French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing, at Buckingham Palace in London. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Anonymous

How Jimmy Carter is remembering Queen Elizabeth
3h ago
ajc.com

Credit: Stock

Cocktail bar Whoopsie’s bringing ‘lush and comfortable’ vibe to Reynoldstown
The Latest
Rockdale County restaurant inspection scores
45m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
45m ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
45m ago
Featured
A brief history of the Atlanta Botanical Garden

Pizza, Pints & Pigskins: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
In the Saturday ePaper: The Braves move to No. 1 in NL East
3h ago
How Jimmy Carter is remembering Queen Elizabeth
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top