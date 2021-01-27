The Tzedakah Project continues to help during the pandemic

“The goal is to reach members of our community that may feel isolated or alone and are looking for a way to improve their physical and mental health in a safe and socially distant manner,” said Katie Lewis, executive director of The Tzedakah Project.

The best way to keep up with The Tzedakah Project’s programs, which include toiletry and dog food distribution, grocery funds and meal distribution, is to follow them on social media, where they can be found at @thetzedakahproject.

Who’s helping?

The Tzedakah Project

Services: The Tzedakah Project has enacted several different initiatives to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic, including food distribution, a gardening program and giving out toiletries.

How to help: Financial donations are appreciated, as is spreading the word. Follow The Tzedakah Project on social media (@thetzedakahproject), tag it in posts and refer it to friends.

Where to donate: Direct donations can be made via Paypal on The Tzedakah Project website or an address for checks can be obtained by emailing thetzedakahproject@gmail.com. It is also registered with Facebook/Instagram so friends of the organization can create fundraisers and collect donations that way. The Tzedakah Project is also part of the Amazon Smile program (smile.amazon.com/ch/85-0676634) and Kroger Community Rewards (#VE275 at www.krogercommunityrewards.com/). All of this info can also be found at www.givetothetzedakahproject.org/donate.

How to get help: Follow The Tzedakah Project on Facebook and Instagram for updates on programming. New projects will be listed on the website but also announced through social media. If you have a specific need, please contact thetzedakahproject@gmail.com .

