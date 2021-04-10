Take to Task

Nancy Prescott wants something to be done about potholes on a busy corridor. Potholes are one of the biggest issues we hear about, and Prescott said North Decatur Road is littered with them.

“North Decatur Road from Clairmont down to Emory is absolutely horrible to drive on. The potholes have been there for years. With Emory and CDC being down there you would think DeKalb County would repair this. Meanwhile, our tires and cars are getting beat up driving on it,” she wrote.