Take to Task

Item: Atlanta (DeKalb)
Nancy Prescott wants something to be done about potholes on a busy corridor. Potholes are one of the biggest issues we hear about, and Prescott said North Decatur Road is littered with them.
“North Decatur Road from Clairmont down to Emory is absolutely horrible to drive on. The potholes have been there for years. With Emory and CDC being down there you would think DeKalb County would repair this. Meanwhile, our tires and cars are getting beat up driving on it,” she wrote.
The corridor is a key area in the region, with traffic picking up during the pandemic because of numerous additional trips to the Centers for Disease Control.
We sent this to the county and will keep you updated on when the item is actually fixed.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov
Update: Atlanta (DeKalb)
In August, Melanie Watson contacted us with one of the most unusual requests we’ve had in nearly 10 years of doing this column. Watson’s item concerns a clogged culvert.
“I would like to see if I can get your assistance with DeKalb County Roads and Drainage. I have called them for eight months regarding waste and logs piling up in Henderson Mill Creek, in a culvert near my house,” Watson said.
We sent the issue back to DeKalb County and will let you know when it is fixed.
Days on the list: 208
Who’s getting it fixed: Communications Manager Andrew Cauthen, acauthen@dekalbcountyga.gov