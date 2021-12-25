Take to Task

Days on the list: 2

Who’s looking into it: Henry County Public Information Officer Melissa Robinson, mrobinson@co.henry.ga.us

Item: Atlanta (Fulton)

Another issue lingering for weeks has been a downtown street that is causing riders to veer around a series of manhole covers.

In October, Ken Rices told us about the problem.

“It’s probably low on any priority list these days, but I’ll register some concerns about problems on a road downtown. At the corner of Hurt and Peachtree Center Avenue SE, there is a series of manhole covers that are not level with the pavement. Shortly thereafter, starting with a dip at the intersection of Peachtree Center Avenue NE and Auburn, the middle lane lands you in a serious stretch of bad road until Ellis Street,” he wrote.

We sent the issue back to the city and will keep you updated.

Days on the list: 63

Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov