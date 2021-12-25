Take to Task

Item: McDonough (Henry)
This week, we heard more complaints about a crumbling pavement issue in Henry County.
Diane Dane said the issue was initially reported to Henry County in September, but she still has not heard anything about a resolution.
“This is to the right of 6035 Montlake Ave., in the Lakehaven subdivision, in McDonough. I consider it very dangerous and structurally unstable since the rebar is showing,” Dane wrote.
We sent the issue to the county and will let you know when it is fixed.
Days on the list: 2
Who’s looking into it: Henry County Public Information Officer Melissa Robinson, mrobinson@co.henry.ga.us
Item: Atlanta (Fulton)
Another issue lingering for weeks has been a downtown street that is causing riders to veer around a series of manhole covers.
In October, Ken Rices told us about the problem.
“It’s probably low on any priority list these days, but I’ll register some concerns about problems on a road downtown. At the corner of Hurt and Peachtree Center Avenue SE, there is a series of manhole covers that are not level with the pavement. Shortly thereafter, starting with a dip at the intersection of Peachtree Center Avenue NE and Auburn, the middle lane lands you in a serious stretch of bad road until Ellis Street,” he wrote.
We sent the issue back to the city and will keep you updated.
Days on the list: 63
Who’s looking into it: City of Atlanta Department of Public Works Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., 404-330-6240, AWiggins@atlantaga.gov
About the Author