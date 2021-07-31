Summer students get a jump on literacy

The partnership also allowed the program to reach a broader range of students, said Adams. “We’d only had children ages 3 to 6, but this year, the Marietta superintendent wanted to focus on more learners. So we worked with kindergartners through sixth graders from two elementary schools who were reading below their grade levels.”

Participants worked on verbal and written instructions, put on performances, did science experiments and honed phonics and word skills. They were guided by KSU students from various programs, including education, science and social work. Elementary education major Denia Carbajal led 17 second graders.

“The main challenge was getting back into a face-to-face setting,” she said. “Along with literacy, students were learning social skills, too.”

Carbajal got to design the curriculum and focused it on reading, writing and phonics. “That was the first time I did that, so I looked at Georgia’s standards of excellence that the district uses and took data such as reading scores to decide on specific content. I want to teach first or second grade, so the experience really helped me think about what kind of teaching I want to do.”

Co-director Rodriguez said the program has benefits beyond what students learn in the classrooms.

“There’s value to being on the university campus,” she said. “These students may never have been on a campus before. Many have parents who have not gone to college, but here they get to interact with college students. We have faculty come and talk to them. The program keeps them engaged, but they can also begin to see themselves on a college campus. It’s something they can do in the future.”

Information about the Academy for Language and Literacy is online at bagwell.kennesaw.edu.

