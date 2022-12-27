Spoiled food found at Hikari Botanical Cafe

The spoiled items were coleslaw, meatloaf, shredded chicken, sauces and moldy vegetables. Other prepared foods, such as macaroni and cheese, collard greens and chili, had also passed their discard dates. The food was thrown away.

In other violations, the facility failed to separate raw food from ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in coolers. For example, raw beef was with ready-to-eat cooked chicken and meatloaf, and fresh vegetables were with raw chicken. In addition, mushrooms and fruits were on the floor of the refrigerator.