Spoiled food found at Hikari Botanical Cafe

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
23 minutes ago

Outdated prepared foods, some of which had spoiled, were found in a cooler during a routine health inspection of Hikari Botanical Café in Fairburn.

The spoiled items were coleslaw, meatloaf, shredded chicken, sauces and moldy vegetables. Other prepared foods, such as macaroni and cheese, collard greens and chili, had also passed their discard dates. The food was thrown away.

In other violations, the facility failed to separate raw food from ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in coolers. For example, raw beef was with ready-to-eat cooked chicken and meatloaf, and fresh vegetables were with raw chicken. In addition, mushrooms and fruits were on the floor of the refrigerator.

Some hot foods were not at safe temperatures. Beef patties and macaroni and cheese were discarded.

The vegetable prep sink was used for storing dirty utensils. And clean utensils had remnants of old food labels that had come off from other containers while washing.

Hikari Botanical Café, 216 NW Broad St., Fairburn, scored 59/U, down from 81/B. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
