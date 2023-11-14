BreakingNews
US consumer inflation eased in October, driven lower by cheaper gas, cars and airfares

Sleepy Potato fails follow-up health inspection

Local News
By Laura Berrios – For the AJC
27 minutes ago
X

The Sleepy Potato in Clayton County’s Southlake Festival shopping center failed a follow-up inspection with repeat violations of food temperatures, storage and unclean surfaces.

Cooked chicken wings and chicken breasts were on the counter at temperatures below 135 degrees and were at risk of contamination. Cooked potatoes in a warming cabinet were also at unsafe temperatures.

Partially cooked chicken wings and chicken tenders on the counter had no written procedures for par-cooking or approval from the health department.

The facility had no measuring device to ensure the accuracy of proper food temperatures when cooking.

Raw Philly steak and ground beef were above the cheese in the prep cooler.

Soiled utensils, containers, bowls and lids were stored with clean items. The kitchen floor had accumulated grease, and heavy grease was on the cooking equipment, coolers and dry food storage racks.

The Sleepy Potato, 1560 Southlake Parkway, Morrow, scored 52/U, down from 70/C in October. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hope for South Downtown perseveres despite impending foreclosures5h ago

Credit: David Barnes

TRENDING NOW
OutKast’s Andre 3000 announces new solo album ‘New Blue Sun’
36m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Fire destroys historic pre-Civil War era home in Stone Mountain Park
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Kemp’s network spends big to keep GOP majority in statehouse
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Kemp’s network spends big to keep GOP majority in statehouse
4h ago

Cops: Driver who hit, killed teen in Decatur sought on vehicular homicide charge
33m ago
The Latest
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
27m ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
27m ago
Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores
27m ago
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top