Sleepy Potato fails follow-up health inspection

Cooked chicken wings and chicken breasts were on the counter at temperatures below 135 degrees and were at risk of contamination. Cooked potatoes in a warming cabinet were also at unsafe temperatures.

Partially cooked chicken wings and chicken tenders on the counter had no written procedures for par-cooking or approval from the health department.

The facility had no measuring device to ensure the accuracy of proper food temperatures when cooking.

Raw Philly steak and ground beef were above the cheese in the prep cooler.

Soiled utensils, containers, bowls and lids were stored with clean items. The kitchen floor had accumulated grease, and heavy grease was on the cooking equipment, coolers and dry food storage racks.

The Sleepy Potato, 1560 Southlake Parkway, Morrow, scored 52/U, down from 70/C in October. It will be re-inspected.