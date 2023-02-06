Scotch Bonnet using unapproved outdoor food prep area

A Jamaican eatery in Atlanta failed a recent routine inspection with several imminent health hazards, the inspector said, including prepping chicken outside, which put the meat at risk of contamination.
The unapproved outdoor work area at Scotch Bonnet Jamaican Eatery had prep tables with boxes and pans of chicken on them.
Additionally, there were numerous glove-use violations. Employees were not washing their hands when changing tasks while handling food. Water was turned off at the hand sink.
Among other violations, a bag of cabbage was in a separate storage room near an open window with no screen.
Jerk sauce and chicken were at unsafe temperatures in cold storage, and hot-holding chicken and beef patties were also out of the temperature range.
Multiple cooked foods were either not date-marked or incorrectly date-marked for disposal. In addition, numerous filled food containers were unlabeled in coolers and storage bins.
Scotch Bonnet Jamaican Eatery, 4454 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, scored 49/U, down from 83/B. It will be re-inspected.
About the Author
Credit: Chris Pizzello