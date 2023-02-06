BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: News conference with the family of activist shot and killed at site of training center
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Scotch Bonnet using unapproved outdoor food prep area

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
41 minutes ago

A Jamaican eatery in Atlanta failed a recent routine inspection with several imminent health hazards, the inspector said, including prepping chicken outside, which put the meat at risk of contamination.

The unapproved outdoor work area at Scotch Bonnet Jamaican Eatery had prep tables with boxes and pans of chicken on them.

Additionally, there were numerous glove-use violations. Employees were not washing their hands when changing tasks while handling food. Water was turned off at the hand sink.

Among other violations, a bag of cabbage was in a separate storage room near an open window with no screen.

Jerk sauce and chicken were at unsafe temperatures in cold storage, and hot-holding chicken and beef patties were also out of the temperature range.

Multiple cooked foods were either not date-marked or incorrectly date-marked for disposal. In addition, numerous filled food containers were unlabeled in coolers and storage bins.

Scotch Bonnet Jamaican Eatery, 4454 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta, scored 49/U, down from 83/B. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo

The Jolt: Antisemitic flyer targets Jewish sponsor of hate crime bill, others4h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta CBS affiliate WANF interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
10h ago

Credit: John Spink / AJC

Authorities clearing Atlanta training center site, construction looms
7m ago

Audit: Retiree tax break saves Georgia seniors $1.37 billion in 2023
3h ago

Audit: Retiree tax break saves Georgia seniors $1.37 billion in 2023
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Three Georgia Tech players decide to finish playing careers
36m ago
The Latest
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
41m ago
Forsyth County restaurant inspection scores
41m ago
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
41m ago
Featured

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta CBS affiliate interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads
10h ago
CONCERT REVIEW: Springsteen at 73 remains a force on stage at Atlanta stop
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top