School Club supports community

“When we were in person, we had more opportunities to get engaged,” said Mamidipaka. “We also grew from about 30 members the first year to about 80, so we could ramp up the marketing for our meetings and events.”

In the fall, the “Heroes for Alzheimer’s” event collected more than $500 in pledges from students who ran laps around the school track.

“Although the event had a lot of planning and organization up-front with coordinating all the pledge forms, collecting the money beforehand and renting the stadium, it was a really fun event that involved the community, friends and family, and made us all come together for a good cause,” said Shruthi Balachander, the club’s event manager who will step into Mamidipaka’s role as president this fall.

In the spring, a bubble tea fundraiser was so successful it was expanded from three to seven days. About 500 drinks were sold, bringing in more than $1,300 for Partners in Health, a global organization that provides health care in some of the world’s poorest areas. For Mamidipaka, the effort was just the beginning.

“If we consistently continued this fundraiser over an entire school year, we could raise over $10,000 per year,” he said. “That’s thousands of lives that are being changed and improved—all due to the actions of a single club from a single school in a single county.”

Mamidipaka will attend Georgia Tech at the end of August, but he plans to keep in close contact with the club he started, and he plans to continue his outreach efforts in college while studying business, psychology and computer science. “I’m very interested in technology being used to solve social issues.”

Information about Northview High is online at fultonschools.org/northviewhs.

