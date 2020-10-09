X

Ga. 400 lanes to close for resurfacing in N. Fulton

Map depicts the stretch of Ga. 400 in North Fulton County where crews will close lanes Friday night through Monday morning, Oct. 9-12, for a ongoing resurfacing project.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

By David Ibata for the AJC

Paving crews return to Ga. 400 in North Fulton County this weekend, as the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for an ongoing resurfacing project from Buckhead in Atlanta north to Sandy Springs.

Weather permitting, one alternating right or left lane will be closed on northbound and southbound Ga. 400, between the I-85 interchange and Johnson Ferry Road, from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, GDOT said.

Additionally, beginning at 10 p.m. Friday and Sunday and continuing to 9 a.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Monday, the single lane closures will become double lane closures.

The $5 million project to repair the deteriorating condition of the roadway is expected to be completed in February. Information: https://bit.ly/34xV90k

