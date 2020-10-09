Ga. 400 lanes to close for resurfacing in N. Fulton

Weather permitting, one alternating right or left lane will be closed on northbound and southbound Ga. 400, between the I-85 interchange and Johnson Ferry Road, from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, GDOT said.

Additionally, beginning at 10 p.m. Friday and Sunday and continuing to 9 a.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Monday, the single lane closures will become double lane closures.