Roswell seeks blankets, towels for Humane Society

Linens can be dropped off at the Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Road, Alpharetta, beginning with the America Recycles kickoff, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

The kickoff will feature mascot Kirby the Duck and a Curbside Candy Slide designed and built out of recycled materials by Roswell students from the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology.