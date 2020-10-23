Roswell seeks blankets, towels for Humane Society

Keep Roswell Beautiful and the Roswell Recycling Center are inviting residents to donate gently used blankets and towels for the local Humane Society in November, “America Recycles” month.
Linens can be dropped off at the Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Road, Alpharetta, beginning with the America Recycles kickoff, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The kickoff will feature mascot Kirby the Duck and a Curbside Candy Slide designed and built out of recycled materials by Roswell students from the Fulton Academy of Science and Technology.
Clean blankets and towels are requested; bed sheets, pillow cases, weighted blankets and electric blankets will not be accepted. The Roswell Recycling Center currently is open only to Roswell residents.
Information: https://bit.ly/3jq8QUq