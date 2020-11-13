Roswell designates 11 streets for resurfacing

Two street paving projects will be funded out of the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant program of the Georgia Department of Transportation: 6,870 feet of Martin Road, and 12,035 feet of Roxburgh Drive. The council voted to accept $843,873 in LMIG funds from the state, to be matched by $253,162 from the city.

“The city of Rowell has traditionally used its LMIG allotment for resurfacing some of the more heavily traveled collector roads and saves local funding for local roads,” staff said in a report to the council.