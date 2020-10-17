Robotics team moves learning into real world

Senior Daniel McCorbie has been instrumental in expanding the team’s activities beyond after-school meetings and competitions. The Eagle Scout was looking for a project when he learned about e-Nable, a global volunteer network that uses 3D printers to make free or low-cost prosthetic devices for adults and children.

“The gears started working in my head,” said McCorbie. “I saw something I could use my skills on. It took about four months to get certified on different devices and to start a social media site to become an e-Nable chapter.”

McCorbie completed the required assignments to establish a Sequoyah chapter, and it wasn’t long before the students were putting their robotics skills to specific use. He led workshops to show fellow students and younger members of his scout troop how the robotic prosthetics could work. And through e-Nable, he custom-designed a device for an Alabama man who had lost fingers. Team members are now wrapping up work on an arm for a local man and filling requests from individuals in India, Australia and Germany.

“The whole point of prosthetics is to help people, and it’s inspired me to pursue bio-mechanical engineering,” said McCorbie.

The students are now taking on a new role. After learning that e-Nable needed a home for its store of prosthetics, they volunteered to be the caretakers.

“This is another great learning opportunity around inventory management,” said Hollers. “That’s pretty cool.”

Information about Sequoyah High is online at cherokeek12.net/sequoyahhs.

