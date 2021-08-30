Online driver services open for business over Labor Day weekend

Over four thousand (4,350) Georgia drivers conducted their driver licensing business from the comfort of their home, office or on the go over the last July 4th holiday via the DDS’ website www.dds.ga.gov or the free mobile app DDS 2 GO.

“DDS online services are available around the clock even during nonbusiness hours and holidays,” said Commissioner Moore. “Whether completing a renewal, update, replacement or reinstatement, customers can print and legally drive on the temporary receipt available for printing.”