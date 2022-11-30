ajc logo
Three Fulton cities hold runoff races for City Council seats

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Voters in Roswell, East Point and South Fulton are returning to the polls during the Dec. 6 runoff to decide special elections for city council seats.

Ruoff races are required when no single candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

In Roswell, candidates Sarah Beeson (43% of the vote) and Allen Sells (26%) advanced in a field of four. They are vying to fill the City Council Post 1 seat formerly held by Marcelo Zapata.

Beeson has said she believes the runoff between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker will help with voter turnout for the special municipal runoff.

In East Point, Josette Bailey and Barbara Neville will square off. Five candidates ran in November to fill the council seat vacated by former Councilman Thomas Calloway. Bailey won nearly 44% of the vote and Neville received 20%.

In South Fulton, voters will decide on the City Council District 7 seat formerly held by Mark Baker. Linda Becquer Pritchett (48%) will face Mario Clark (22%).

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

