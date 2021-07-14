ajc logo
Sandy Springs updates website to make searches and sharing easier

Sandy Springs recently updated their website making it easier to search for information and share webpages.
Sandy Springs recently updated their website making it easier to search for information and share webpages.

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago

Sandy Springs recently updated their website making it easier to search for information and share webpages. The addresses of pages have been shortened to simplify sharing.

For example, the public can now find city news by visiting SandySpringsGA.gov/news or events by visiting SandySpringsGA.gov/events.

The city has identified two areas where this change might impact the public.

Until all search engines (i.e. Google, Firefox, etc.) have been reindexed, specific searches may be sent to old website addresses. For example, searching for “construction permit sandy springs” may not immediately take you to SandySpringsGA.gov/construction-utility-permits.

The second challenge for regular Sandy Springs website users could be bookmarked pages. Visitors will need to update their devices to the new links.

