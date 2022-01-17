Sandy Springs to host Roswell Road Safety Public Meeting

In summer 2021, the city began the Roswell Road Access Management Plan to create a plan for safer motorist, pedestrian and cyclist access in the area bounded by Dunwoody Place to the north and Sandy Springs city limits near Meadowbrook Drive.

The forthcoming plan will include a list of projects, costs and other implementation guidance to help Sandy Springs achieve its long-term vision for the Roswell Road corridor. The plan will likely recommend access management treatments, including new cross and parallel streets, medians and crosswalks, and other connectivity efforts to make the corridor a safer place to travel.