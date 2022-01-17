Hamburger icon
Sandy Springs to host Roswell Road Safety Public Meeting

Sandy Springs will hold a virtual community meeting as it continues the process of identifying improvements to enhance the long-term safety of Roswell Road 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24. (Courtesy City of Roswell)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Sandy Springs will hold a virtual community meeting as it continues the process of identifying improvements to enhance the long-term safety of Roswell Road 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24. This meeting is the first of several public engagement opportunities.

In summer 2021, the city began the Roswell Road Access Management Plan to create a plan for safer motorist, pedestrian and cyclist access in the area bounded by Dunwoody Place to the north and Sandy Springs city limits near Meadowbrook Drive.

The forthcoming plan will include a list of projects, costs and other implementation guidance to help Sandy Springs achieve its long-term vision for the Roswell Road corridor. The plan will likely recommend access management treatments, including new cross and parallel streets, medians and crosswalks, and other connectivity efforts to make the corridor a safer place to travel.

The presentation, displays, and an online public input mapping survey will be posted on the city’s website following the meeting. Public input will be accepted until Monday, Feb. 7.

Information and to register to attend the virtual meeting: spr.gs/accessroswell or contact the city at SafeRoswellRoad@sandyspringsga.gov.

