Sandy Springs reports positive feedback from customer survey

The remainder of the update outlined a series of actions the communications department plans to implement to build on this success.

Specifically, the city plans to revamp the city news section of the website. Plans include embedded week-in-review videos, a more consistent and strategic social media presence and more engaging content in the city’s monthly newsletter. With the addition of a new team member, the communications department also plans to tailor audience-specific messages and video updates in Spanish and provide translation services to neighborhood meetings.