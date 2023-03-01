BreakingNews
UGA’s Jalen Carter charged with reckless driving and street racing
Sandy Springs reports positive feedback from customer survey

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
45 minutes ago

Sandy Springs reports customer service and citizen engagement are top priorities for the city. To ensure the city is getting it right, staff introduced a Customer Service Survey in the fall of 2022. In a recent update to council members, staff noted 95% of responses to the two-minute survey have been positive. Specific comments noted city employees are courteous, professional, helpful, patient, knowledgeable, responsive and pleasant.

The remainder of the update outlined a series of actions the communications department plans to implement to build on this success.

Specifically, the city plans to revamp the city news section of the website. Plans include embedded week-in-review videos, a more consistent and strategic social media presence and more engaging content in the city’s monthly newsletter. With the addition of a new team member, the communications department also plans to tailor audience-specific messages and video updates in Spanish and provide translation services to neighborhood meetings.

Additional goals for the department include revamping the search engine on the website and proactive pitching of newsworthy events to the media and partnerships with public relations services.

