Sandy Springs Conservancy inviting public to guided winter walk

Nature lovers and fans of the Chattahoochee River are invited to join National Park Service Ranger Jerry Hightower for a winter stroll around Island Ford Pond noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at 1978 Island Ford Parkway in Sandy Springs. The journey begins in front of the historic Hewlett Visitor Center lodge.

Participants joining this free event promoted by the Sandy Springs Conservancy will journey through the tree covered forest to the river and along the river edge trail to a rock overhang believed to have been used in the past by indigenous people for shelter.

According to a description of the event, those joining the hike will “discover plants used by the indigenous people and early settlers for food, medicine and dye.”