Sandy Springs’ Community Assistance Center data proves ongoing need

With the help of the community, volunteers, corporate sponsors and grants, the Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs was able to serve 6,000 individuals from 2,300 households overall in 2021.
Since the pandemic began in 2020, CAC has distributed $3.1 million in rent assistance to 2,179 households serving 5,183 individuals.
While there appeared to be some improvement in job recovery during 2021, many CAC clients seeking rental assistance stated they haven’t found permanent work or the existing jobs are paying lower wages. In many cases, work has been missed due to illness or children at home due to online learning.
“In 2021 CAC provided each household with significantly more assistance in rent than in an average pre-COVID year,” stated CAC Communications Manager Kristen Ristino. “The higher levels of financial assistance to cover overdue rents made a bigger impact in helping people to avoid eviction and be able to stay in their homes.”
Breaking down the 2021 data, CAC provided $1.1 million in emergency financial assistance for rent and utilities to 814 households, distributed clothing valued at $54,000 to 2,074 individuals, and distributed a half a million pounds of food feeding 3,158 individuals. The organization was also able to launch a new career center in 2021 and began construction on a 4th location to provide an assistance office and food pantry to south Sandy Springs.
Information, donate or volunteer: www.ourcac.org.
