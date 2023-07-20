Sandy Springs accepts grant for Safety Action Plan

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago
Sandy Springs submitted a grant application in September 2022 with the United States Department of Transportation to accept federal funding for the Sandy Springs Safety Action Plan as part of the 2022 Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program.

In February the USDOT awarded the city $450,000 ($360,000 in federal funding and $90,000 in local funding) for development of a plan.

The Sandy Springs Safety Action Plan will bring together multiple departments to develop a comprehensive approach to improving roadway safety. The plan will include extensive public engagement before a final product of prioritized projects and strategies for improved roadway safety.

