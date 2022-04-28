ajc logo
Roswell releases $10,000 for public art to the Roswell Arts Fund

Jim Gallucci Sculptor, Ltd. 's Oak Leaf Triptych honors the beauty of the oak tree in this sculpture purchased by Roswell Arts Fund 2016. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

Jim Gallucci Sculptor, Ltd. 's Oak Leaf Triptych honors the beauty of the oak tree in this sculpture purchased by Roswell Arts Fund 2016. (Courtesy City of Roswell)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently approved the release of $10,000 for public art to the Roswell Arts Fund.

The funds were donated to the city in 2018 by PSH Buckhead to be used toward public art or its maintenance in the city. The company, an affiliate of Warner Robins-based PeachState Hospitality, donated the funds when construction began for their Home2 Suites at 10980 Westside Parkway.

PSH Buckhead met with the Roswell Arts Fund and determined a public art installation at the site is not practical at this time.

The funds will now be released to the Roswell Arts Fund for use on other art projects within the city.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
