Roswell Recycling Center accepting donations to American Kidney Fund

The Roswell Recycling Center, 11570 Maxwell Road in Alpharetta, generally limits services to Roswell residents and businesses only. Currently, the center is sharing a portion of the property with the American Kidney Fund to accept donations of used clothing and household goods onsite from anyone.

In addition, for those cleaning up and clearing out clutter before the holidays, American Kidney Services, which donates all net proceeds to the American Kidney Fund, will pick up items from your driveway. Simply complete an online form at www.akspickup.org/recycle-unwanted-belongings-roswell and the organization will notify you which day a collection vehicle will be in your neighborhood.

AKS is accepting electronics, hand or power tools, clothing, accessories, toys, books, housewares, shoes and small furniture.