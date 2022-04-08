Roswell hires grant consulting and advocacy services firm

Following several attempts to find the right firm, the Roswell City Council recently approved a contract with Sustainable Strategies DC for grant consulting and advocacy services.
In June 2021, the city decided they would like help in pursuing the many federal funding opportunities available including competitive grants, infrastructure funding, and Congressional earmarks.
The proposed contract includes a flat fee of $7,500 per month for a total annual cost of $90,000. This fee will cover all services in the scope of work, including a community assessment and strategy session with elected officials and staff, funding needs analysis report, funding opportunity research, and grant proposal development.
The fee also covers advocacy services including organized visits by Roswell officials with state and federal officials. The city will be charged out-of-pocket costs associated with services to include reasonable travel (airfare, lodging, per diem) costs.
