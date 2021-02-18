Roswell and Cobb County to replace Willeo Road Bridge

Roswell has entered into a joint agreement with Cobb County for The Willeo Road Bridge Replacement Project. The project includes a complete replacement of the existing bridge on Willeo Road over Willeo Creek between Bywater Trail and Timber Ridge Road/Lower Roswell Road at the Cobb/Fulton line.
The 61-year-old bridge has a sufficiency rating of 62.8 out of 100. Given its age, low sufficiency rating, and narrow 22-foot width, replacing the bridge is justified.
Cobb County selected Baldwin Paving for this project in October 2020. Construction is expected to begin in April/May with the bridge closure to begin in June. The bridge will remain closed for approximately four months. The total construction time is estimated to be about eight months.
The revised agreement between the city and county reflects a final total project cost of $3,003,160, to be split 50/50 excluding right-of-way cost.