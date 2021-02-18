Roswell and Cobb County to replace Willeo Road Bridge

The 61-year-old bridge has a sufficiency rating of 62.8 out of 100. Given its age, low sufficiency rating, and narrow 22-foot width, replacing the bridge is justified.

Cobb County selected Baldwin Paving for this project in October 2020. Construction is expected to begin in April/May with the bridge closure to begin in June. The bridge will remain closed for approximately four months. The total construction time is estimated to be about eight months.