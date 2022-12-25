ajc logo
Roswell accepts right-of-way agreement for sidewalk improvement

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

The Roswell City Council recently accepted a right-of-way agreement for future sidewalk maintenance at 111 Prospect St. as part of construction of a home at this location.

The paperwork allows the city to make a minor right-of-way widening of 3.03 feet on one side, 99.83 feet on the next side, 3.03 feet on the third side and 99.83 feet on the last side of existing street frontage of the current right-of-way to meet revised Unified Development Code and Design Guidelines.

The homeowner has constructed the sidewalk and is donating the required right-of-way to bring the public right-of-way to one foot from the back of the sidewalk per UDC code.

The residential dwelling was approved by the community development department as authorized by the UDC. The Roswell Department of Transportation also recommended securing and accepting the right-of-way.

With this seemingly trivial process, the city is accepting this right-of-way for future sidewalk maintenance.

