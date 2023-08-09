Planning a project in Sandy Springs? Attend this seminar

Credit: Pixabay

Credit: Pixabay

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago
X

Sandy Springs will hold a Residential Stormwater Management seminar at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.

This seminar will help all design professionals, homeowners, builders and contractors to better understand the city’s development code requirements when seeking a permit for new residential projects.

Any development in Sandy Springs, including single-family residential projects that create, add or demolish and replace 5,000 square feet of impervious surface must meet the city’s stormwater management ordinance, including water quality, channel protection, overbank flood protection and extreme flooding protection.

Breakfast items will be available for all in-person attendees. Registration: www.sandyspringsga.gov/events/residential-stormwater-management.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

‘Derogatory and false’: Fulton DA denies rumors circulated by Trump 1h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

UPDATE
GBI: Suspect critically injured in chase, shootout with police near Adairsville
1h ago

Credit: Chris Joyner

NEW FINDINGS
Metro Atlanta population hits new high water mark
3h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Death settlement does not require changes at Fulton County jail
3h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Death settlement does not require changes at Fulton County jail
3h ago

WeWork warns it might not survive. What might that mean for Atlanta?
3h ago
The Latest
Milton establishes municipal election qualifying dates
16m ago
Johns Creek residents invited to comment on River Glen dredging
4h ago
Asian American Pacific Islander exhibit opens at Roswell Cultural Arts Center
12h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Southern Poverty Law Center

5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
12h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top