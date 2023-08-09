Planning a project in Sandy Springs? Attend this seminar

Sandy Springs will hold a Residential Stormwater Management seminar at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.

This seminar will help all design professionals, homeowners, builders and contractors to better understand the city’s development code requirements when seeking a permit for new residential projects.

Any development in Sandy Springs, including single-family residential projects that create, add or demolish and replace 5,000 square feet of impervious surface must meet the city’s stormwater management ordinance, including water quality, channel protection, overbank flood protection and extreme flooding protection.

Breakfast items will be available for all in-person attendees. Registration: www.sandyspringsga.gov/events/residential-stormwater-management.