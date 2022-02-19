Plan now for Alpharetta summer camp registration beginning March 2

The city offers a wide variety of programs and activities for the family throughout the year with half-day and full-day summer camps for all ages. Families can choose from visual and performing arts camps, sports and creative camps as well as adaptive camps designed especially for children with special needs.

Parents can create a wish list for each child ahead of March 2 to make the actual registration day easier. View the 2022 Summer Guide at http://bit.ly/RecActivityGuidesLink.