Nonprofit donates to construct Roswell pedestrian crosswalk

Roswell has accepted a proposal and donation from North Fulton Community Charities to install a pedestrian crossing to connect NFCC facilities on either side of Elkins Road. The crosswalk will help improve pedestrian safety for anyone crossing Elkins Road. The construction cost of $47,500 will be paid by NFCC.
Construction will include Americans with Disabilities (ADA) compliant pedestrian ramps and a raised median island enhanced with Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons.
RRFBs create a safer environment for pedestrians crossing at unsignalized locations. According to guidelines set by the Georgia Department of Transportation RRFBs can be installed at uncontrolled pedestrian crossings on two-way streets with a speed limit of 35 mph or less and three or fewer lanes in each direction.
About the Author