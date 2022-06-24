Nonprofit donates to construct Roswell pedestrian crosswalk

Construction will include Americans with Disabilities (ADA) compliant pedestrian ramps and a raised median island enhanced with Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons.

RRFBs create a safer environment for pedestrians crossing at unsignalized locations. According to guidelines set by the Georgia Department of Transportation RRFBs can be installed at uncontrolled pedestrian crossings on two-way streets with a speed limit of 35 mph or less and three or fewer lanes in each direction.