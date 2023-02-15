New playground equipment opens for fun at Bell-Boles Park

Johns Creek’s latest pocket park has a new playground. The city has opened new playground structures at the Bell-Boles Park, 10575 Bell Road near the roundabout at Bell and Boles roads.
In addition to the new playground, this pocket park on 2.5 acres features a butterfly garden, large open green space and a stone labyrinth.
Pocket parks are typically 4 acres or less in size. They are designed to serve nearby neighborhoods, tend to be left as green space with the possibility for playgrounds, have limited facilities and little or no parking. Other pocket parks in Johns Creek include the 4-acre Morton Road Park and 4-acre State Bridge Park.
Johns Creek maintains numerous miles of trails, over 200 acres of parkland and nature reserve, including five access points to the Chattahoochee River.
