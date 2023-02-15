New playground equipment opens for fun at Bell-Boles Park

In addition to the new playground, this pocket park on 2.5 acres features a butterfly garden, large open green space and a stone labyrinth.

Pocket parks are typically 4 acres or less in size. They are designed to serve nearby neighborhoods, tend to be left as green space with the possibility for playgrounds, have limited facilities and little or no parking. Other pocket parks in Johns Creek include the 4-acre Morton Road Park and 4-acre State Bridge Park.