Milton voices needed for branding and placemaking survey

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

People who work, live and/or play in Milton are invited to take an online survey that is the first piece of the city’s efforts to create new branding and placemaking.

The survey will help city officials better understand citizens’ views on the city’s current identity, how it is perceived regionally and what steps Milton should take moving forward to promote a cohesive, distinctive character.

This and other feedback will help inform Milton’s entryway signage, logo, a tagline and more. Citizens will have an opportunity to participate in upcoming in-person events, social media posts and open meetings. The city’s project team will also be incorporating findings from other recent Milton surveys like the National Community Survey and those conducted for the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

Take the survey now through April 30 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MiltonBranding. Questions: Milton Economic Engagement Manager Anita Jupin at anita.jupin@miltonga.gov.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
