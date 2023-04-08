Milton voices needed for branding and placemaking survey

The survey will help city officials better understand citizens’ views on the city’s current identity, how it is perceived regionally and what steps Milton should take moving forward to promote a cohesive, distinctive character.

This and other feedback will help inform Milton’s entryway signage, logo, a tagline and more. Citizens will have an opportunity to participate in upcoming in-person events, social media posts and open meetings. The city’s project team will also be incorporating findings from other recent Milton surveys like the National Community Survey and those conducted for the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.