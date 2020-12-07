Milton sets collection for old electronics

Unwanted electronics from CD-ROMs to fax machines to VCR players will be taken without charge (mostly) in a recycling event open to Milton residents and non-residents Saturday, Dec. 12.
No sign-up is required for the collection, which will be conducted by Junkluggers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bell Memorial Park, 15245 Bell Park Drive, according to a city announcement.
Other items accepted at no charge include cell phones, copiers, printers, CD players, personal computers, laptops, circuit boards, typewriters, small kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, computer peripherals like mice and keyboards, and “anything with a plug.”
Except, there will be a $10 charge for monitors and $20 for televisions; payments must be made in cash. No wooden consoles or rear-projection TVs will be taken.
Information: teresa.stickels@cityofmiltonga.us or https://bit.ly/39DD0Cr