Milton sets collection for old electronics

No sign-up is required for the collection, which will be conducted by Junkluggers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bell Memorial Park, 15245 Bell Park Drive, according to a city announcement.

Other items accepted at no charge include cell phones, copiers, printers, CD players, personal computers, laptops, circuit boards, typewriters, small kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, computer peripherals like mice and keyboards, and “anything with a plug.”