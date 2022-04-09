Milton residents encouraged to participate in national community survey

A random selection of Milton residents will be receiving a request to participate in the National Community Survey. The survey asks residents to provide input on everything from traffic flow and education to public safety and economic development to public perceptions about quality-of-life issues.
Results from the survey allow the city to compare itself with as many as 350 municipalities across 46 states. According to the city, “Milton residents’ perceptions have changed over time since the NCS was also conducted here in 2009, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018.”
City leaders will use results from the survey to inform their decisions on policies, projects and priorities.
Later this spring, anyone will have the option of completing Milton’s National Community Survey online. But because it’s difficult to accurately determine who exactly takes online surveys, how often they’re doing so, and where they live, the version going out to 2,800 households will be the official one used to influence decision making.
Frequently asked questions about Milton’s 2022 National Community Survey: www.cityofmiltonga.us/NCS.
About the Author