Milton partners with nonprofit for mental health webinar

The workshop begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, World Suicide Prevention Day. Unlike last year’s forum at City Hall, this year’s event is virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

To register to attend: https://bit.ly/MiltonWellnessWebinar. The event also will be streamed live on Milton’s Facebook page: https://bit.ly/2Er2FR4. Information: https://bit.ly/32dfoiz