Milton partners with nonprofit for mental health webinar

The city of Milton in September will partner with the LRJ Foundation, a mental wellness nonprofit, to offer a “Better than Yesterday” webinar where listeners will hear frank discussions about positive ways to manage stressful life situations, restlessness, loneliness, angst and other issues.
The workshop begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, World Suicide Prevention Day. Unlike last year’s forum at City Hall, this year’s event is virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
To register to attend: https://bit.ly/MiltonWellnessWebinar. The event also will be streamed live on Milton’s Facebook page: https://bit.ly/2Er2FR4. Information: https://bit.ly/32dfoiz
Counselors, experts and teachers will speak during the first half, while students and community members will speak during the second. “All will share their stories and views on how best to deal with uncertainty and anxiety, cope with isolation, and find strategies to generally enhance one’s mental well-being,” Milton said.