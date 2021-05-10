Milton Fire-Rescue vehicles now equipped with Advanced Life Support

Most Milton Fire-Rescue engines and rescue units have provided paramedic-level ALS service. Now, Truck 41 has been upgraded from Basic Life Support equipment to the same Paramedic Advanced Life Support emergency medical services level of care. An ALS unit includes a medication box and cardiac monitor.

“It’s important that all our firefighter paramedics have the best tools possible to assist patients and potentially save lives,” said Milton Fire Chief Gabe Benmoussa. “This upgrade will allow for greater flexibility for our firefighters, not to mention service to our community.”