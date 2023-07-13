Milton celebrates parks and recreation month

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
29 minutes ago
Milton is celebrating park and recreation month with activities throughout July.

Anyone can join Outdoor Recreation Supervisor Jen Young for tours of Milton trails at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 18 at the Milton City Park and Preserve’s nature trail, 1785 Dinsmore Road and 3 p.m. July 25 at Birmingham Park, 750 Hickory Flat Road (beginning at the main parking lot’s trailhead).

Several of the city’s program providers will offer free fitness classes at 7 p.m. each Wednesday at the Milton City Park and Preserve’s Community Center. EmeryFit instructors will lead a stretch class on July 19 and a team from Wellesong will conduct a tai chi class on July 26 for anyone 18-years old and up.

The federal government designated July as Park and Recreation Month to showcase how public parks and recreational programs enhance quality of life. This year’s theme, “Where Community Grows,” celebrates the role park and recreation professionals play in bringing people together, providing essential services and fostering community growth.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
