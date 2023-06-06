Milton bringing more sidewalks to Mayfield Road

Milton identified connecting Lakeside Park to Freemanville Road in the city’s 2020 Trail Prioritization Plan. To make this happen, the city council recently approved a $813,114 agreement with IP Construction for the Mayfield Road sidewalk and resurfacing project.
This project will create a multi-use path along the north side of Mayfield Road from Lakeside Park to Freemanville Road. The contractor will also construct a mid-block crosswalk with rectangular rapid flashing beacons for the pedestrian crossing and will resurface Mayfield Road.
This contract covers all materials, labor and equipment to complete this work.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Latest