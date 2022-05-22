ajc logo
Milton begins work to design Crabapple Road streetscape

Milton has signed a contract for the Crabapple Streetscape Design. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Milton has signed a $117,000 contract with Heath & Lineback Engineers for the Crabapple Streetscape Design.

The purpose of the project is to install roadway enhancements to improve the pedestrian experience along a section of Ga. 372/Crabapple Road from Itaska Walk to Marstrow Drive/Lecoma Trace. The plan also hopes to enhance economic development along the corridor and reduce vehicle speeds in anticipation of a future speed limit reduction.

This contract includes all design services and construction documents for the streetscape improvements.

Design elements could include medians, access management, bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, a mid-block pedestrian crossing, personal transportation vehicle accommodations, trees and parklets.

