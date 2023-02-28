X
Milton approves fencing at Legacy Park

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
59 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently approved a $2,620 contract with Spectrum Fence Company to provide permanent fencing along the Legacy Park detention pond.

This fence will separate the detention pond next to field number 3 in the back, southern portion of the park pond from the field and help keep park visitors from entering the area. The fence will span the length of the pond facing the parking lot and extend along the ADA accessible sidewalk to enter field number 3.

The fence along the pond will be 76 feet of four-board, 6-foot-tall horse style fence. For added safety along the sidewalk, the contract includes a shorter, 47 feet of two-rail, 3-foot-tall fence. A ten-foot gate will also be constructed to allow equipment to enter the detention pond for maintenance service. A solid black stain will be applied to the entire fence railing.

Legacy Park features two full-sized, multi-sport turf fields and one half-sized turf field at 170 Cox Road.

By the numbers: Georgia and student loan debt
