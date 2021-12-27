Hamburger icon
Milton accepting applications to citizens government academy

Milton is accepting applications to participate in the Citizens Government Academy now through Jan. 17. (Courtesy City of Milton)
Milton is accepting applications to participate in the Citizens Government Academy now through Jan. 17. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
39 minutes ago

The next series of the Milton Citizens Government Academy kicks off Jan. 25 with seven sessions ending March 21 at various city-owned facilities. The city is accepting applications to participate in the program now through Jan. 17.

Academy participants will meet with representatives of all city departments, take part in hands-on activities, gain better understanding of Milton’s values and priorities, and learn how the city has evolved and what the future might hold.

Among other topics, Academy students will dive into the ins and outs of emergency services, law enforcement, planning and zoning matters, transportation, parks and recreation and much more.

The class is limited to 15 participants and is open to Milton residents and/or business owners who are at least 21 years old.

Details and link to the application: www.cityofmiltonga.us/CGA. Questions: Courtney.Spriggs@cityofmiltonga.us or 678-242-2533.

