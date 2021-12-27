Milton accepting applications to citizens government academy

The next series of the Milton Citizens Government Academy kicks off Jan. 25 with seven sessions ending March 21 at various city-owned facilities. The city is accepting applications to participate in the program now through Jan. 17.
Academy participants will meet with representatives of all city departments, take part in hands-on activities, gain better understanding of Milton’s values and priorities, and learn how the city has evolved and what the future might hold.
Among other topics, Academy students will dive into the ins and outs of emergency services, law enforcement, planning and zoning matters, transportation, parks and recreation and much more.
The class is limited to 15 participants and is open to Milton residents and/or business owners who are at least 21 years old.
Details and link to the application: www.cityofmiltonga.us/CGA. Questions: Courtney.Spriggs@cityofmiltonga.us or 678-242-2533.
