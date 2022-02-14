Learn how to heal native habitats at Georgia Audubon plant symposium

The Roswell-based Georgia Audubon invites the public to attend the virtual 2022 Native Plant Symposium | Healing Our Habitats: At Home and In the Wild Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19 and 20.
Georgia Audubon is partnering with the Georgia Native Plant Society to co-host the 2022 Native Plant Symposium.
Speakers 9 a.m. to noon Sat., Feb. 19 include Mincy Moffett of The Georgia Plant Conservation Alliance presenting “A Novel Partnership that Transformed Plant Conservation,” Georgann Eubanks with “Saving the Wild South: River Cane,” and Jennifer Ceska with “Cues of Care in the Native Garden.”
Speakers 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20 feature Angela Burrow on “Why Garden Certification Matters,” and Rick Huffman and Tradd Cotter with “Applied Ecology: Approaches to Improving Landscapes and Ecosystem Health.”
Two-day admission is $20, one-day is $10. Details and registration: www.georgiaaudubon.org.
About the Author