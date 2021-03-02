Lane closures will add delays on I-285 in Sandy Springs

The I-285 westbound exit ramp to Roswell Road is currently three lanes with 2 left-turn lanes and 1 right-turn lane. Crews will reduce the number of lanes to 1 left-turn lane and 1 right-turn lane. This lane reduction is the first of three phases to build the new I-285 westbound exit ramp to Roswell Road. In addition to the lane reduction, pedestrian access will be detoured to the westside of the interchange.

Drivers heading westbound on I-285 to Roswell Road should take the exit to Riverside Drive (Exit 24). Motorists should take the third exit in the Riverside Drive roundabout to I-285 eastbound, then continue on I-285 eastbound to the Roswell Road exit (Exit 25).