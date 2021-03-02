X

Lane closures will add delays on I-285 in Sandy Springs

GDOT construction crews will reduce the number of lanes on the I-285 westbound exit ramp to Roswell Road beginning at 9 p.m. March 5 through 5 a.m. March 7. (Courtesy GDOT)
North Fulton County | 11 minutes ago
By Kaaren Huppertz for the AJC

Assuming weather permits, the Georgia Department of Transportation construction crews will reduce the number of lanes on the I-285 westbound exit ramp to Roswell Road beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, March 5 through 5 a.m. Monday, March 7.

The I-285 westbound exit ramp to Roswell Road is currently three lanes with 2 left-turn lanes and 1 right-turn lane. Crews will reduce the number of lanes to 1 left-turn lane and 1 right-turn lane. This lane reduction is the first of three phases to build the new I-285 westbound exit ramp to Roswell Road. In addition to the lane reduction, pedestrian access will be detoured to the westside of the interchange.

Drivers heading westbound on I-285 to Roswell Road should take the exit to Riverside Drive (Exit 24). Motorists should take the third exit in the Riverside Drive roundabout to I-285 eastbound, then continue on I-285 eastbound to the Roswell Road exit (Exit 25).

Additional project information: www.dot.ga.gov/Build.../Projects/Pages/I285SR400.aspx.

