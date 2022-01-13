Johns Creek students produce documentary films on historic Black cemetery

The student films are five to eight minutes long, Sanders said, adding that they filmed interviews with historians, educators and a descendant of the Waters family in September.

“I think even though they’re taught history in school, this project made history come alive,” Sanders said.

Caption Johns Creek's Historical Society Board Member Kirk Canaday talks about the Macedonia Cemetery in February 2021. Last September he was interviewed by student filmmakers for a documentary on the cemetery.

The film produced by Chattahoochee High School students features Emily Cobb, of the Atlanta History Center, who discusses the relationship of Cherokee Nation and Black residents.

Johns Creek High School interviewed Madyun Shahid, a descendant of April Waters, who is buried at Macedonia, and highlights the importance of historical research and genealogy.

Northview High School students produced a film featuring Dr. Kenja McCray, a professor of history at Atlanta Metropolitan State College and visiting professor at Georgia Tech, discussing slavery and racial discrimination through the Reconstruction Era.

The film by Northview High School students spotlights preservation by the city of Johns Creek and local organizations. It features Dr. Jennifer Dickey, a history professor at Kennesaw State University and Ashley Shares, a director at Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta.

“Working on such a unique project shows you moments of history you could never imagine that exist in places we now simply drive by,” Shruthi Balachander, a junior at Northview High School said. “It was truly gratifying to be able to carry and tell the stories of those who lived such strenuous lives.”

For more information visit studentleadershipjohnscreek.com.