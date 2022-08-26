Johns Creek police hosting suicide awareness, prevention

The Johns Creek Police Department will host an important and free Suicide Awareness and Prevention event 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at Johns Creek Baptist Church, 6919 McGinnis Ferry Road.
This event will provide insight into the leading causes of suicidal behavior while also dismantling its deadly myths. Participants will learn what signs to watch out for and how and when to obtain help.
The JCPD states, “On average, 1.4 million people attempt to take their lives each year, and 48,000 succeed. Together, we can lower these numbers.”
According to the Georgia Department of Health, “Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in Georgia according to 2017 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The suicide burden in Georgia stretches from rural to urban areas and touches every racial and age group.”
The police department invites the public to join them for a panel discussion in a joint effort to save lives in Johns Creek.
Registration: https://SuicideAwarenessJC.eventbrite.com
