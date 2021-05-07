Johns Creek hires new city clerk

Johns Creek recently announced the appointment of Allison Tarpley as the Johns Creek City Clerk following the retirement of Joan Jones.
Tarpley, who previously held the position of Johns Creek Assistant City Clerk, brings over 20 years of municipal experience to the job. She is a Georgia Certified Clerk, studying at the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government and recently served as the city clerk for Doraville.
“We are very proud of Allison and happy to have her back with the city in the new role,” said Ed Densmore, City Manager. “She has a strong background in using technology to advance efficiency for city staff and transparency for the public. I welcome Allison’s commitment to public service in her pivotal role as city clerk.”
In her role as city clerk, Tarpley will be responsible for managing the city’s extensive records, including public access to documents. She will also oversee public noticing and record meeting minutes at city council meetings. The city clerk also executes city contracts and agreements and oversees elections and campaign finance disclosure laws.