Johns Creek hires new city clerk

Tarpley, who previously held the position of Johns Creek Assistant City Clerk, brings over 20 years of municipal experience to the job. She is a Georgia Certified Clerk, studying at the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government and recently served as the city clerk for Doraville.

“We are very proud of Allison and happy to have her back with the city in the new role,” said Ed Densmore, City Manager. “She has a strong background in using technology to advance efficiency for city staff and transparency for the public. I welcome Allison’s commitment to public service in her pivotal role as city clerk.”