Johns Creek extends deadline for CARES Act Business Grant Program

In addition to extending the JC CARES Grant Program application deadline, the Johns Creek City Council also amended requirements for eligibility. Applicants now only need to provide a 2020 Johns Creek business license to show acceptable proof of business operation within city limits.

The city previously used just over $500,000 on direct COVID-19 related expenditures and hazard pay for public safety personnel. The city council has also set aside $300,000 for the Johns Creek Cares Vulnerable Populations Grant to assist Johns Creek residents suffering significant hardship due to the economic impact of the pandemic by extending financial support to not-for-profit organizations offering programs assisting those in need.