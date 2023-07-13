Johns Creek condemning land for fire station replacement

Built in 1983, Fire Station #63 on Old Alabama Road is the oldest fire station serving Johns Creek. The design and age of the building combined with recent mold, and numerous plumbing, mechanical, structural and roofing issues have resulted in the city deciding it will be more cost effective to replace the station.

A review of possible locations includes a plan to integrate Police Department South Substation with Fire Station #63. Locations were reviewed for impact on public safety response, constructability and price. This led the city to choose a 2.11-acre undeveloped lot just across Old Alabama Road at 9880 Brumbelow Road, directly adjacent to Newtown Park.

After nearly a year of negotiations with the property owner, the city has been unable to reach an agreement for the purchase of the property. As a result, the city is moving forward with a condemnation to acquire the property at a fair market value appraisal of $875K.

While the acquisition proceeds through the courts, the city will work to secure an architect/engineering firm to assist with preparing construction documents.